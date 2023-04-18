Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 1.5 %

Ultralife stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

