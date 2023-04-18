Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.27.
About Milestone Scientific
