Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.50. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

