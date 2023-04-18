Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
MARPS opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
