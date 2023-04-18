Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

