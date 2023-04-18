StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Price Performance

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -69.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball International in the third quarter worth $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

