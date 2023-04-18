Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

