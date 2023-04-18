Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.44 on Monday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cinedigm by 66.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.