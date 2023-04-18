Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CLB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.
Core Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of CLB stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.
Core Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,593,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,904,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.
