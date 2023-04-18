Analyzing Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opthea and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 5 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Opthea presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 538.89%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Opthea has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Opthea and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -93.71% -64.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opthea and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $90,000.00 2,336.00 -$92.82 million N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$24.53 million ($1.08) -1.61

Evaxion Biotech A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opthea.

Summary

Opthea beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

