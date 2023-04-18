CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.38.
CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -173.89 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $234.50.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
