Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $22.44

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 580.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

