Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altimmune Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $268.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.