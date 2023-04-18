Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) & Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Critical Review

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source 2.47% 4.87% 1.49% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $1.57 billion 1.02 $38.90 million $0.16 40.94 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 118.80

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Upbound Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Custom Truck One Source has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upbound Group. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Custom Truck One Source and Upbound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 1 3 0 2.75 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.04%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Volatility & Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

