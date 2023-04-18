Head to Head Comparison: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) vs. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amarin and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Amarin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 2 3 1 0 1.83 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 70.86%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $369.19 million 1.52 -$105.80 million ($0.27) -5.15 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.97 million ($15.51) -0.05

This table compares Amarin and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -28.66% -17.60% -11.31% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -115.31% -86.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amarin beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline includes ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19, NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy, and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.