Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Critical Comparison

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 Clipper Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.33%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 1.38 $40.64 million $0.22 28.18 Clipper Realty $129.75 million 0.72 -$4.76 million ($0.35) -16.60

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 5.30% 2.31% 0.92% Clipper Realty -3.67% -10.13% -0.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out -108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.