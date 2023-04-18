Small Cap Consu Comments on Express, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Express in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Express has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 403,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 423,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Express by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Express by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

