Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VITFF shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

