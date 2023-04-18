Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,790.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Venture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Price Performance

OTCMKTS VEMLF opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

About Venture

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.