Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of VARGF opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. Varta has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75.

Varta Company Profile

VARTA AG engages in the research, development, production, sale, and marketing of micro batteries and energy storage solutions. It operates through Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries, and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries segment focuses on the microbatteries, Lithium-Ion coinpower, LithiumIon large cells, and Lithium-Ion battery packs business.

