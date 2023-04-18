Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,946,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 1,434,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 442.5 days.

WRFRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment in strategic and substantial retail, office and hotel operations. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels. The Investment Properties segment focuses on property leasing operations.

