Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,274,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

Shares of XIAXF stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

