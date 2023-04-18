Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Zion Oil & Gas
