Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,843,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.2 days.

Xinyi Glass Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

