Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,843,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.
