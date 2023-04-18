Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 702,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,777.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTSHF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

About Westshore Terminals Investment

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

