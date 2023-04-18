West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,351,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 31,647,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
West China Cement Price Performance
WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. West China Cement has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About West China Cement
