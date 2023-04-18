West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,351,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 31,647,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

West China Cement Price Performance

WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. West China Cement has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

