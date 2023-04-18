Short Interest in VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Grows By 22.0%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,400.0 days.
VGP Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. VGP has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $250.61.
About VGP
