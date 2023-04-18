Short Interest in VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Grows By 22.0%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,400.0 days.

VGP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. VGP has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $250.61.

About VGP

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

