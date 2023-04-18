Comparing dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kidpik $16.48 million 0.30 -$7.61 million ($1.00) -0.64

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidpik.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for dELiA*s and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kidpik has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.51%.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Kidpik -46.21% -67.79% -42.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kidpik beats dELiA*s on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

