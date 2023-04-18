Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) and RPC (NYSE:RES)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and RPC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.79 $91.50 million N/A N/A RPC $1.60 billion 1.03 $218.36 million $1.01 7.50

RPC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProFrac and RPC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 RPC 0 1 1 0 2.50

ProFrac presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.11%. RPC has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.71%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than RPC.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10% RPC 13.63% 29.45% 21.83%

Summary

RPC beats ProFrac on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc. engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.