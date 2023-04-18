Comparing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33 Atlassian 0 5 13 0 2.72

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $15.12, indicating a potential upside of 82.77%. Atlassian has a consensus price target of $218.15, indicating a potential upside of 31.08%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Atlassian.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -50.14% -116.38% -17.62% Atlassian -11.17% -73.57% -9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BigCommerce and Atlassian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.20 -$139.92 million ($1.91) -4.33 Atlassian $2.80 billion 15.22 -$614.12 million ($1.38) -120.59

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Atlassian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlassian beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

