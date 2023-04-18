Head-To-Head Review: Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 339.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 15.17% 14.31% 6.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $357.45 million 4.25 $55.00 million $0.53 26.17

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities. The Company’s investments include common stocks and short-term investments.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

