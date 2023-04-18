Financial Comparison: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) versus B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ares Management and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 3 7 0 2.70 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $95.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Ares Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Management is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

48.0% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ares Management has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $3.06 billion 8.06 $167.54 million $0.85 97.59 B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.93 -$159.83 million ($6.05) -4.91

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 5.48% 16.82% 2.87% B. Riley Financial -17.46% -21.39% -2.16%

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Ares Management pays out 362.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B. Riley Financial pays out -66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ares Management beats B. Riley Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Rosent

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Wealth Management segment offers retail brokerage, investment management, and insurance, and tax preparation services. The Financial Consulting segment focuses on a variety of specialized advisory services spanning bankruptcy, restructuring, turnaround management, forensic accounting, crisis and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, real estate, and operations management. The Auction and Liquidation segment deals with retail liquidation services. The Communications segment is composed of a portfolio of companies acquired for attractive risk-adjusted investment return characteristics. The Consumer segment includes Targus and the Brands investment portfolio. The com

