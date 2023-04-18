Comparing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $147.59 million 1.03 $28.88 million $2.47 5.74 First Capital $40.28 million 2.03 $11.90 million $3.54 6.88

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.30%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First Capital.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.77% 0.95% First Capital 28.43% 13.79% 1.02%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats First Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.