Critical Review: ATRenew (RERE) vs. Its Competitors

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ATRenew to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ATRenew and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew Competitors 70 654 1214 40 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.00%. Given ATRenew’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATRenew has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares ATRenew and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.43 billion -$357.82 million -1.77 ATRenew Competitors $7.72 billion $65.17 million 23.73

ATRenew’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ATRenew. ATRenew is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -24.73% -2.21% -1.82% ATRenew Competitors -14.20% -131.14% -2.56%

Volatility and Risk

ATRenew has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATRenew competitors beat ATRenew on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

