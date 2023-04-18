Head-To-Head Survey: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 0 2.50 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.29%. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,034.04%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 1.91 $213.82 million $6.37 11.34 MoneyLion $340.74 million 0.34 -$189.07 million ($0.79) -0.56

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 16.84% 12.97% 4.60% MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99%

Risk & Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.