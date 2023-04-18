Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.19 on Monday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

