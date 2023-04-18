Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Raised by Analyst

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RENT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

