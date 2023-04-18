STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

STAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

