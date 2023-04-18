Contrasting Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Femasys -944.78% -58.67% -53.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medigus and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Femasys has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 517.28%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Medigus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medigus and Femasys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $10.12 million 0.51 $6.79 million N/A N/A Femasys $1.21 million 10.59 -$11.39 million ($0.95) -1.14

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Summary

Medigus beats Femasys on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

