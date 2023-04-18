Analysts Offer Predictions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $49,321.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,729,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,986,239.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $49,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,729,954 shares in the company, valued at $17,986,239.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,529,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,316. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

