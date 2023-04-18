Brokers Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.50.

MFC opened at C$25.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.46. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$20.81 and a one year high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

