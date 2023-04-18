Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Altice USA has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Altice USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.