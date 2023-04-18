Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Oriental Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Oriental Land Price Performance

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Oriental Land stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48 and a beta of 0.27. Oriental Land has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.04.

About Oriental Land

(Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.