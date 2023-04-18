Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lifted by Zacks Research

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.30.

Workday Trading Up 0.8 %

Workday stock opened at $195.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.79. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $226.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $201,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6,321.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

