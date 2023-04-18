FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 127.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after purchasing an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

