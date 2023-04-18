Brokers Set Expectations for RPT Realty’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for RPT Realty in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $814.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

