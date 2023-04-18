Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Separately, Citigroup cut Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

Nissan Motor stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

