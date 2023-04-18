Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.38 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

