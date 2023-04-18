Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

REXR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

REXR stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 165.22%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

