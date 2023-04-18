Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wayfair Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($9.04) per share.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,755 shares of company stock worth $2,131,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

